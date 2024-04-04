Elections, IPL reshape cinema calendars
Summary
- As India prepares for elections and welcomes the IPL season, cinema halls go quiet with major film releases on hold
NEW DELHI : India's upcoming seven-phase marathon election, beginning in April, is poised to disrupt the movie release schedule over the next few months. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, anticipated blockbusters such as Thangalaan and Raayan have postponed their releases, missing the festival period of Easter, Eid, and Vishu as political campaigning has begun in full swing. While the Hindi film industry had no significant releases planned for this period apart from those timed for the Eid weekend, the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD is likely to delay its early May release.