In a world full of noise, the task of capturing attention has become among the most complex tasks in business. Where once marketers could focus on crafting a good message and then let the reach of mass media do its job, today they have to master a range of channels and strategies and get really innovative with both the message and the medium to even stand a chance of being heard.

Reaching younger audience segments that can be evasive, crafting the right media mix, standing out on digital, deploying technology and automation, achieving the right balance between efficiency and brand building—the challenges facing the modern marketer are complex, various and ever-growing. Even as available technologies are growing in sophistication, it’s becoming tougher than ever to win people’s hearts with the essence of marketing—the art of storytelling. The inaugural Mint Marketing Awards seek to recognize excellence in creativity and execution amid such challenges. An elite jury comprising some of India’s finest marketing minds will sit next week to pick the winners.

View Full Image From left) Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India; Sidharth Rao, group chief executive officer, Dentsu McGarryBowen; Tanya Dubash, chief brand officer, Godrej Group

The jury members are Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific; Tanya Dubash, chief brand officer and executive director, Godrej Group; Harish Bhat, brand custodian, Tata Sons; Deepali Naair, chief marketing officer, IBM India and South Asia; Sidharth Rao, group chief executive officer, Dentsu McGarryBowen; Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, and Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business, The Fletcher School.

View Full Image From left) Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business, The Fletcher School; Deepali Naair, chief marketing officer, IBM India and South Asia; and Harish Bhat, brand custodian, Tata Sons

The knowledge partner for the event is Equitor Value Advisory.

The winners will be selected after a rigorous evaluation process under three main categories—content marketing, marketing cognition with technology, and leadership.

Within content marketing, award categories include innovation and creativity, use of influencer marketing, and storytelling.

Within marketing cognition and technology, there are awards for best use of electronic media, best digital strategy, best integrated campaign and best use of print/outdoor advertising.

And within leadership, awards include global thought leader of the year, youth marketer of the year and brand marketer of the year.

The winners will be announced at the Mint Marketing Summit 2021 on 22 October.

