New Delhi: Film production house Ellipsis Entertainment, best known for Neerja and Tumhari Sulu, is looking at releasing around six films in the coming months, with an eye on the freedom that streaming platforms have given to creators especially over the past two years of the pandemic. The company’s untitled venture with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruze and Sendhil Ramamurthy is most likely to premiere to premiere on an OTT platform as are Sharmaji Ki Beti directed by Tahira Kashyap Khuranna and an untitled venture by former advertising executive Sonal Dabral.

The company that has a multi-film deal with content studio Applause Entertainment, is looking at other partnerships and has locked in the cast and budget for three more projects.

“Gone are the days when OTT was seen as the lesser cousin of theatrical. It’s clear that this is where the action is going to be in the coming years. Even abroad, all exceptional work is happening on OTT with obscene amounts of money being invested and A-list stars headlining," said Atul Kasbekar, co-founder at Ellipsis Entertainment. The space is even more exciting for him, given the absence of censorship, Kasbekar said. However, a few projects are still ambitiously poised for release in cinemas even though the sense is that people are only going to theatres to watch big-scale spectacles. “That was happening even pre-covid when the time lag between theatrical and digital premiere was reducing," said Kasbekar whose latest release Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu has started streaming on Netflix, and which the American platform expects to gain worldwide acceptance like some Asian stories recently.

To be sure, the covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people are consuming content and benchmarks have gotten higher with people expecting much more, Kasbekar said. “A lot of scripts we had greenlit started to feel dated and we had to either scrap them completely or relook at them. The pandemic has taught all of us that there are no hard and fast rules, you have to be prepared to adapt and stay on your toes," Kasbekar said.

