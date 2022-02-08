Ellipsis Entertainment readies six film-slate for 2022

“Gone are the days when OTT was seen as the lesser cousin of theatrical. It’s clear that this is where the action is going to be in the coming years. Even abroad, all exceptional work is happening on OTT with obscene amounts of money being invested and A-list stars headlining," said Atul Kasbekar, co-founder at Ellipsis Entertainment. The space is even more exciting for him, given the absence of censorship, Kasbekar said. However, a few projects are still ambitiously poised for release in cinemas even though the sense is that people are only going to theatres to watch big-scale spectacles. “That was happening even pre-covid when the time lag between theatrical and digital premiere was reducing," said Kasbekar whose latest release Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu has started streaming on Netflix, and which the American platform expects to gain worldwide acceptance like some Asian stories recently.

