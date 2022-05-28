Elon Musk has a special wish for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard. See post

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Elon Musk's name has also been dragged in the ugly trial of the Depp and Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has accused Musk of having an affair with Heard during their marriage
Amid the jury deliberation in the high-profile defamation battle between Johhny Depp and Amber Heard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has wished that both the actors move on.
"I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," Musk responded to a tweet by podcast host and MIT research scientist Lex Fridman.
Elon Musk's name has also been dragged in the ugly trial of the Depp and Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has accused Musk of having an affair with Heard during their marriage.
58-year-old Depp has sued ex-wife Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.
Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."
Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.
Heard lawyer Benjamin Rottenbornreminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to friends or associates.
In one, Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead and "would fuck her burnt corpse."
At the center of the legal case is the December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in the Washington Post, in which she made the statement about domestic abuse. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.
Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming "The Rum Diary" and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.
Over six weeks of proceedings, jurors have listened to recordings of the former couple's fights and seen graphic photos of Depp's bloody finger.
Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that cut off the top of his finger during an argument in 2015. Heard denied injuring Depp's finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle.
Depp said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.
Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife-beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.