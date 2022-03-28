Mr. Musk, the chief executive of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. and rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, is known for his commentary on Twitter, where he has nearly 80 million followers. In November, he polled users as to whether he should sell 10% of his stock in Tesla. About 58% of those who voted were in favor of a sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}