Elon Musk says he’s ‘giving serious thought’ to creating a new social-media platform
Billionaire and Tesla CEO polled his Twitter followers for their thoughts on whether the social network adheres to free-speech principles
Billionaire Elon Musk said he is “giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform, without disclosing specifics.
Mr. Musk, the world’s richest person, was critical of Twitter Inc. in several tweets in recent days. He polled his followers for their thoughts on whether the social network adheres to free-speech principles, and said he would give serious thought to building a new platform.
“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," Mr. Musk said in a tweet. “Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" In the accompanying poll, 70% of the more than 2 million respondents voted no.
“The consequences of this poll will be important," Mr. Musk said in a follow-up tweet. “Please vote carefully."
Twitter declined to comment. The company says on its website that “defending and respecting the user’s voice" is a core value.
Additionally, Mr. Musk said Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19. “I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he said. Mr. Musk in 2020 also said he had tested positive for the virus.
Mr. Musk, the chief executive of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. and rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, is known for his commentary on Twitter, where he has nearly 80 million followers. In November, he polled users as to whether he should sell 10% of his stock in Tesla. About 58% of those who voted were in favor of a sale.
In December, the Tesla leader also tweeted that he was thinking of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer, and asked people what they thought.
In early 2021, Mr. Musk said he was taking a break from the social-media platform before chiming in again shortly afterward.
Mr. Musk’s Twitter pronouncements have landed him in hot water. In 2018, Mr. Musk falsely asserted he had secured funding to take Tesla private. The Securities and Exchange Commission claimed in doing so, Mr. Musk defrauded investors, a claim that Mr. Musk has disputed. Earlier this month, he asked a federal judge to scrap a settlement with regulators about that incident, requiring some of his tweets be preapproved.
Mr. Musk’s net worth was $256 billion as of Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking updated daily of the richest people in the world.
Twitter has banned some users from its platform. Early last year, it banned former President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account over the risk of inciting violence. Mr. Trump is behind a new social-media network called Truth Social.
Earlier this year, Twitter permanently suspended an account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying the account repeatedly violated Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.
