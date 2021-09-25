Elon Musk ‘semi-separated’ with girlfriend Grimes, but ‘still love each other’1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Musk said that the pair, who began dating in May 2018, remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year old son
Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, are "semi-separated" after three years together, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a story published on Friday.
The publication quoted Musk as saying the pair, who began dating in May 2018, remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year old son, named X Æ A-Xii Musk.
"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said."It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," he added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."
The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld" actress Talulah Riley.
Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.
