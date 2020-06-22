NEW DELHI: Television broadcasters across the spectrum may be facing an all-time advertising low since the covid-19 pandemic struck but specific TV genres such as English language entertainment, infotainment and lifestyle have been particularly hit with their limited audience having moved to video streaming platforms over the past three months.

These niche channels had already lost reach with the advent of the new tariff order (NTO) brought in by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that mandated unbundling of channels. The pandemic has now pushed them to look at shutting shop because of dwindling advertising revenues.

Sony Pictures Networks India discontinued AXN and AXN HD channels across India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh earlier this month, while Star network is slated to take Star World offline soon.

Star did not respond to Mint’s queries.

To be sure, challenges for the genre arose more than a year ago with Trai’s NTO allowing viewers to opt for individual channels instead of the pre-determined bouquets offered by broadcasters, a move that saw the genre’s primarily young, urban audience base move online. But the covid-19 pandemic has sounded the death knell, with these English language, infotainment and lifestyle channels having only sold about 30% of their advertising inventory since.

A senior executive from a leading broadcast network, on condition of anonymity, said companies get revenues from distribution platforms for their bouquets, nothing extra comes in for English or niche channels, so it is likely that some of them will fold up.

“Covid has led to large-scale individualised viewing as people worked from home and there is no doubt that OTT (over-the-top) platforms offer more diverse and targeted content especially because of AI (artificial intelligence) as compared to TV channels," Kishan Kumar, vice-president at media agency Wavemaker said.

With OTT, Indians have tasted blood, he added. On any given day, it is not uncommon to see shows like The Big Bang Theory, FRIENDS, Suits and Brooklyn Nine-Nine trending on Netflix, which are also available on channels like Zee Cafe, Star World, Colors Infinity and so on.

However, Navin Khemka, chief executive, MediaCom, South Asia, added the audience for this genre watches a lot of original OTT content rather than catching up on TV shows. At the same time, content costs haven't come down and the number of channels in these genres is not proportional to their viewership.

“Given that there is a drastic change in purchase behaviour, it has naturally translated into brands revisiting their advertising spends. However, with limited entertainment options, television is and will continue to be the ideal platform for advertisers looking to reach out to their consumers," Kartik Mahadev, business head, premium channels, at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said.

He added that youth-focused brands can pick fresh content that they associate with to reach a premium subscriber base given the sharply segmented audience that English entertainment attracts on television. This sort of content curation and platform synergy is not available on OTT platforms where English content is behind paywall.

Megha Tata, managing director – South Asia, Discovery India, said the company is seeing green shoots of recovery in advertising sales and remains committed to investing further to grow business in the market. Compared to the pre-covid period, ratings of Discovery channel have grown 40% and thatof Animal Planet by 17%.

However, industry experts are quick to point out that the spike in viewership from a low base, does not make a difference when there is no advertising, in terms of which the overall TV industry has taken a hit of 60-70%.

“Niche channels have many challenges but can survive if they reinvent, do cross-promotional stuff and remain agile and inventive," Kishan Kumar said.

