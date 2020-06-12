NEW DELHI : After a hiatus of three months, football lovers will get a chance to catch their favourite clubs playing live matches of popular English Premier League on Star Sports network and video streaming platform Disney+, Hotstar starting 17th June.

Premier League fans will witness the first match where current champions Manchester City will take on Arsenal on the opening day of #PLReturns. The matches will be played behind closed doors.

The English top-flight will see a reopening with two games left over from March: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. However, all eyes will be on the latter big-ticket encounter as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit the Etihad to face the current champions for their 29th league game of the season.

While a bid for the crown is a lost story, Pep Guardiola’s men, at No. 2 in the table, will be looking to set the right rhythm with a win over the Gunners, who have struggled so far. Arsenal desperately need to start converting draws into wins to make a serious push for the European qualification process. Arteta’s troops are currently languishing down in an unfamiliar 9th place in the table with 40 points.

Liverpool waiting to wrap up their first league title in 30 years, an interesting battle between Chelsea and Manchester United for the all-important fourth position with just 3 points separating the two giants and an intense fight at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation will be some of the highlights to look forward to when the Premier League makes its way back into the hearts of football fans on June 17th after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League is said to be the most exciting football league in the world due to its competitiveness and the battle at the bottom is as exciting as it is at the top of the table. The last five teams of the league have a difference of only 8 points between them and with less than 10 matches left in the league, anybody could end up at the bottom three.

With Bundesliga resuming live action last month, #PLReturns now takes a step forward towards normalization in a bid to complete its 2019-20 season with live action in India on Star Sports network.

Star Sports has introduced a list of Premier League shows as part of #PLReturns to give fans an opportunity to relive the last season of their favourite teams. PL Daily covering news, training updates and new developments will be aired starting 10th June at 5.30 pm till the live matches begin on 17 June , while a special show will be aired daily showcasing the 2019-20 season so far of the top teams of the league starting 11June at 8.30 pm on Star Sports Select 1.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via