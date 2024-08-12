Industry
Ensemble cast back in vogue as filmmakers spread bets across stars
Summary
- As top stars fail to fetch adequate returns on budgets that often balloon in pursuit of scale and grandeur, trade experts say that the respective fan bases of multiple stars can potentially help in grand openings and lifetime box-office collections.
The Hindi film industry that had been trying to ride star power of individual male actors is now starting to place bets on multiple actors and ensemble casts, as big guns fail to fire at the box office.
