Ensemble cast back in vogue as filmmakers spread bets across stars

“The verdict of the audience is to mount films at a certain scale and give them their money’s worth, so collaborating with and bringing a bunch of people together can be one way of putting together an exciting and compelling proposition at large," film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said. A star by himself may be able to manage a modest opening-day number, but when combined with another big name, the results can be dramatically better, trade experts like Rathi say. For example, even though Tiger Shroff is a bonafide action star, bringing him together with Hrithik Roshan for Yash Raj Films’ War 2 in 2019 had resulted in total box office collections swelling to ₹318 crore.