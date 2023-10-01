comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Entertaining October with upcoming movies, OTT shows: Loki 2, Kala Paani, Star vs Food, Big Boss 17, etc
Entertaining October with upcoming movies, OTT shows: Loki 2, Kala Paani, Star vs Food, Big Boss 17, etc

 Livemint

Entertaining October with upcoming movies, OTT shows: Loki 2, Kala Paani, Star vs Food, Big Boss 17, etc

Loki is an American television series based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. (Photo: Twitter @MarvelStudios)Premium
Loki is an American television series based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. (Photo: Twitter @MarvelStudios)

From super star Salman Khan's Big Boss 17 to Tom Hiddleston's Loki 2, there are a lot of movies, web series set to release on OTT or cinema theatres in October. From adventure to romance, there is a movie for every genre up for release this month. 

Viewers can enjoy Konkana Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries, Mona Singh's Kaala Paani, Tom Hiddleston's Loki 2, Strong Girl Namsoon, and many more. People who are fond of reality TV shows can enjoy Star vs Food other than Big Boss 17. For fiction lovers, shows like the Enfield Poltergeist, Everything Now, Lupin Part 3, The Conference, The Fall of the House of Usher can be a good option.

Here is the list of upcoming OTT shows in October

Lupin Part 3 on Netflix

The third part of the Lupin series is set to release on Netflix on October 5. The movie features Omar Sy as Assane Diop, who is a skilled thief.

Star vs Food Survival on Prime Video

The Hindi realty show is hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and will be released on Prime Video on Octber 6. The show is shot in Coorg and Spiti and revolves around  celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta who will explore culinary history of India through challenges and activities.

The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix

The horror drama is partially based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name and other sources. It will be released on Netflix on October 16.

 

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST
