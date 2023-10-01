From super star Salman Khan's Big Boss 17 to Tom Hiddleston's Loki 2, there are a lot of movies, web series set to release on OTT or cinema theatres in October. From adventure to romance, there is a movie for every genre up for release this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viewers can enjoy Konkana Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries, Mona Singh's Kaala Paani, Tom Hiddleston's Loki 2, Strong Girl Namsoon, and many more. People who are fond of reality TV shows can enjoy Star vs Food other than Big Boss 17. For fiction lovers, shows like the Enfield Poltergeist, Everything Now, Lupin Part 3, The Conference, The Fall of the House of Usher can be a good option.

Here is the list of upcoming OTT shows in October Lupin Part 3 on Netflix The third part of the Lupin series is set to release on Netflix on 5 October. The movie features Omar Sy as Assane Diop, who is a skilled thief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Big Boss 17 on Colors TV The seventeenth season of the TV reality show will be start on Colors TV on October 15. It will be telecasted from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Mumbai Diaries on Prime Video The second season of the medical drama show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. The show will be released on 6 October.

Star vs Food Survival on Prime Video The Hindi realty show is hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and will be released on Prime Video on 6 October. The show is shot in Coorg and Spiti and revolves around celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta who will explore culinary history of India through challenges and activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix The horror drama is partially based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name and other sources. It will be released on Netflix on 16 October.

Loki Season 2 If things go as per plan, viewers will get the chance to watch the second season of Tom Hiddleston starrer web series on Disney+Hotstar on 6 October. In the Marvel series second season starts from the climax of the first season.

Upcoming movies in October Race to the Summit on Netflix Directed by Daniel Lachat and Peter Mortim, Race to the Summit, is a ‘German sports documentary’ that follows the fearless alpine climberrs Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold as they enter a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps' great north faces. The movie is up for release on 4 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thank you for coming on theatres Bhumi Padnekar starrer movie will be released on cinemas on 6 October. The movie is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Other than Bhumi Pednekar, it stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles.

Sister Death on Netflix The movie is directed by Paco Plaza and written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría. It features a cast including Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, and Consuelo Trujillo.

The Conference on theatres The Swedish horror movie will be released on theatres on October 13. It is based on the bestseller of the same name by Mats Strandberg. The movie is directed by Patrik Eklund, and features performances from Katia Winter, Adam Lundgren, Eva Melander, Bahar Pars, Amed Bozan, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Captain India on theatres The movie featuring Kartik Aryan will be released on theatres on October 20. The action-drama film is directed by Hansal Mehta and showcases the rescue mission lead by a brave man that saves the lives of many.

12th Fail on theatresVikrant Messy starrer movie revolves around the story of school students and his struggle with India's education system. The movie is been directed by Vidhu Vinod CHopra. The movie will be released on October 27.

