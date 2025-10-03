Entertainment industry veterans launch AI companies, partner for new-age ventures
Summary
As interest in AI-generated content grows, film veterans are forming partnerships with AI companies or starting their own. They aim to scale production, enhance storytelling, and engage younger audiences while navigating the challenges of traditional theatrical releases and streaming platforms.
With increasing focus on and need for production of AI-generated content to scale pipelines and speak to younger audiences, many film industry veterans are exploring partnerships with companies specialising in AI or launching their own ventures.
