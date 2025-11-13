Where are the movies for the masses? Single-screen theatres rue a year of blockbuster drought
India’s box office this year has leaned heavily toward metros and premium formats, leaving single-screen theatres struggling. With few mass hits beyond Chhaava and several big titles delayed to 2026, single-screen theatres have seen a 20-30% drop in earnings and hope for a revival early next year.
As multiplexes in big cities celebrate premium-format hits, hundreds of single-screens across India ask—where have the mass entertainers gone? For, much of this year's theatre business has been driven by films geared toward premium urban audiences, leaving independent theatres and small-town cinemas struggling for footfall.