EPIC ON announces slate of originals1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
EPIC ON, the OTT platform owned by IN10 Media Network, has announced a slate of original series that will range from dramas to thrillers. The shows will be available on the EPIC ON app and aggregator platforms like Tata Play, Airtel X-Stream, DishTV Watcho, Jio Fibre, BSNL and others.
