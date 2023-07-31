comScore
EPIC ON, the OTT platform owned by IN10 Media Network, has announced a slate of original series that will range from dramas to thrillers. The shows will be available on the EPIC ON app and aggregator platforms like Tata Play, Airtel X-Stream, DishTV Watcho, Jio Fibre, BSNL and others.

The slate includes Tatlubaaz, a pulp-fiction show, produced by 9pm Films, starring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Agarwal; Video Cam Scam, a thriller, produced by Blue Drop Films, starring Rajniesh Duggall and Amruta Khanvilkar; Plot ½, a dramedy, produced by Rusk Media, starring Nishant Malkhani and Ankit Bhatia, #Blue Tick (aur trolls), a drama, produced by Folklore Film Studios, starring Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam; Maya Deluxe, a noir thriller, produced by Lockdown Shorts Studio and Chill, a slice-of-life drama, produced by Mukesh Chhabra Films.

“EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette," Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said in a statement.

By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers, the company added in the statement.

“We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world. We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling," Sourjya Mohanty, chief operating officer of EPIC ON said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
