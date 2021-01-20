Epic series win in Oz raises players’ brand value

Yet others feel the series could lead to more meaty deals for some. “Slightly more recognized talents such as Rishabh Pant or Gill, who have played Indian Premier League (IPL) and other formats, are likely to see a significant jump in endorsement fees and brand value. However, it is still early for emerging players such as Thakur, Sundar and Siraj to get endorsements. They will need another series or two with good performance to attract brands," a senior talent management executive said on condition of anonymity. However, he said, historically, batsmen tend to do slightly better commercially than bowlers as they spend more time on the field during matches.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}