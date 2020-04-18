Eros, Hollywood studio STX to merge, will distribute content across OTTs

NEW DELHI: Indian film and web content studio Eros International and US-based STX Entertainment will combine in a share-swap deal to create an independent content production and distribution company--Eros STX Global Corporation--with operations across India, China and the US.

Founded in 2014, STX Entertainment is an independent Hollywood studio producing, marketing and distributing film and television content across traditional and digital media platforms. It has titles such as Hustlers, Bad Moms and The Upside to its credit.

The management team for the new entity will be led by Kishore Lulla as executive co-chairman, Robert Simonds as co-chairman and chief executive officer, Andrew Warren as chief financial officer, Rishika Lulla Singh and Noah Fogelson as co-presidents, and Prem Parameswaran as head of corporate strategy.

Eros STX Global Corporation is projected to release about 40 feature length films, including seven sequels to prior hits and 100 plus originals of episodic content, in 2020. Its global multi-channel distribution will play out across pay-TV platform Showtime, digital services Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Eros Now.

“We are thrilled to join with STX Entertainment as this represents a landmark step in our company’s transformation. We are already at an inflection point as we move to a more consistent, stable and high growth revenue profile with our digital over-the-top platform. This merger will not only fuel our growth but will also diversify our underlying sources of revenue and subscribers," Kishore Lulla, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Eros International, said in a statement.

Robert Simonds, executive chairman and chief executive officer at STX Entertainment, said the combination of the two companies creates the first truly independent media company that integrates the expertise and creative cultures of Hollywood and Bollywood.

“Together we will have the relationships, management expertise and resources to create new content and grow rapidly in the largest and most attractive global markets," Simonds said in a statement.