NEW DELHI: Movie production and distribution studio Eros International Plc has appointed Shikha Kapur as chief operating officer, studios, for its subsidiary Eros International Media Ltd. Kapur comes from Fox Star Studios where she was the chief marketing officer.

At Eros, Kapur will be responsible for the studio business, including feature films, web originals along with managing marketing and revenues for the film slate besides leading talent and partner relationships.

"Shikha has a leadership record of bringing marketing innovation and business understanding that we believe is critical to lead our studio business," Pradeep Dwivedi, chief executive-India, Eros International Media Ltd said in a statement. "Her vast experience and enviable track record will help in driving the company’s goals."

As marketing and business head at Fox, Kapur had worked on hits such as Sanju, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhichhore, Neerja and others. Prior to that, she led marketing and innovation for Disney UTV.

"The entertainment business is going through a radical transformation and I am looking forward to collaborating with the exceptional leadership team at Eros and leading the vision for a new era in storytelling,"Kapur said in a statement.

