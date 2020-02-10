Media and entertainment company Eros International Plc has announced the appointment of Pradeep Dwivedi as chief executive officer of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd. (EIML).

Dwivedi will be responsible for managing business growth and operations of the company and for all commercial negotiations and representations in various markets, forums, customers, vendors and regulatory authorities.

“We are delighted to have Pradeep Dwivedi joining us as CEO at Eros India. His energy, leadership credentials and relationships across multiple industries and deep understanding of media & technology business will be an asset in driving our growth. I am looking forward to working with him in successfully executing our strategy," Kishore Lulla, executive director, EIML and executive chairman and CEO of Eros International Plc said in a statement.

Dwivedi is a senior media professional with experience across print, television and experiential events.

“The Indian media & entertainment industry is poised for rapid transformation in the digital era and Eros India, with its strong legacy and innovative vision of Kishore Lulla, is all set to take advantage of the enormous market opportunities ahead. This provides a significant springboard to lead large-scale creation of value and business transformation. I am keen to work with all our stakeholders to accelerate growth and further success in the next exciting phase of its journey," Dwivedi said in a statement.

Dwivedi has served as CEO of Sakal Media Group, chief corporate sales and marketing officer of Dainik Bhaskar Group, and has worked in leadership positions with organisations including Tata Teleservices, American Express, GE Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Eicher Motors in India.

Eros has also appointed Vijay Vaishnav as chief finance officer at its video streaming service Eros Now. Vaishnav comes with financial experience in media and entertainment organisations such as Zee Entertainment, Viacom18 and Balaji Telefilms.

Eros has further strengthened its legal team with the appointment of Bishwarup Chakrabarti as Legal-Head at Eros Digital. Chakrabarti has been associated with various law firms and media conglomerates such as Viacom18 and Sony. At Sony, he was heading legal and regulatory affairs for production across the network.

