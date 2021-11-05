Eros Now launches film festival on Facebook

NEW DELHI: Video streaming service Eros Now has launched a month-long Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Watch starting Diwali, as part of which it will premiere a movie every day from its library and stream it on Eros Now’s Facebook page from 3 November to 2 December. The movies will be powered by Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.

The list includes titles from the 1990s and 2000s such as Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Cocktail, Love Aajkal as well as newer releases like Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Raanjhanaa, Manmarziyaa, Vicky Donor, and Haathi Mere Saathi.

“Our data science led research indicates that Bollywood movies have a strong repeat watch value. And during festival season, this repeat viewing increases many folds. With people preferring to stream long form content on their devices nowadays, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching the old and new gems of Bollywood to billions of social savvy audiences," Ramakrishnan Laxman, senior vice-president, marketing, Eros Now said in a statement.

Paras Sharma, director, media partnerships, Meta said the company’s focus in India with Facebook Watch has been reflective of the diverse consumer tastes in the country. “With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Eros Now to enable fans to watch their favourite Bollywood movies on Facebook Watch. We hope this experience will enable people to share, connect and entertain themselves with content they like on Facebook," he added.

This industry first initiative is a great example of democratising the best of Bollywood content, said Vikram Tanna, chief operating officer, Mzaalo. “Our association with Eros opens new avenues of user – brand experiences to drive social entertainment commerce. We are certain that this unique festive partnership will pave a path for more engagement and result in further uptake of our content," he said.

