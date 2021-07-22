Eros Now partners MSO, broadband service provider Live Satellite Media

NEW DELHI: Eros Now, the video streaming service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation, has announced a partnership with Live Satellite Media, part of the ABS group, to ensure delivery of video services to the underserved parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

Live Satellite Media will distribute and enable subscriptions of Eros Now through various modes, such as unique bundling, prepaid codes, and API (application programming interface) integration of the SVoD platform across its customer base.

ABS Group is a multiple system operator (MSO) that also specializes in digital-broadband and linear services. It is available in more than 20 cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Nashik and Goa. It is owned by Atul B Saraf who has worked in the satellite and cable TV industry for over 30 years, having founded Seven Star Satellite Cable Network, an independent MSO, in Mumbai earlier.

“India’s OTT space continues to expand with the audience constantly looking for engaging content. This partnership is unique and enables us to tap into Live Satellite Media’s distributions network of customers and serve them with Eros Now’s library of Bollywood movies, originals, music, short-format content, and more," Manpreet Bumrah, senior vice-president, distribution and alliances, Eros Now, said in a statement.

To be sure, video streaming platforms are eyeing partnerships with telecom and other distribution companies that have begun to offer premium OTT (over-the-top) service bundles and broadband packages to build on the family audience base they have acquired in India during the lockdown.

For instance, the Rs. 1,499 JioFiber Diamond plan offers 300Mbps speed and free access to 12 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, VOOT, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

“It is our constant endeavour to evolve with time and successfully deliver the best of the content offerings by great entertainment platforms across the country and help them reach the apex. We will leverage our 30 years of distribution network management experience to ensure the service reaches the multi-cultural and multi-lingual audience at large," Atul B Saraf, chairman and managing director, Live Satellite Media said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.