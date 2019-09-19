NEW DELHI : Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) streaming service owned by Eros International Plc, has partnered with Microsoft to create a revamped version of the platform that will improve customer experience with better technological support.

“The heart of Eros Now as a service, in terms of its content and marketing strategy remains the same. What is new is the way Microsoft will help in interactivity and customization for viewers," said Peggy Johnson, executive vice president, Microsoft, Corp calling this the coming together of the expertise of the two companies—Eros with its experience in media and entertainment and Microsoft in technology.

The collaboration between the two companies will play out in three parts. First, Eros will use the services of Microsoft Azure, the company’s cloud computing arm and Azure Media Services, to provide better and more seamless delivery of content for its consumers across geographies and languages, supported by infrastructure including Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Secondly, Eros will work to create new interactive voice offerings for consumers, powered by Azure AI (artificial intelligence) tools, including OTT app video search experiences and voice search for video content across 10 Indian languages.

Third, Eros will create an engine to deliver personalized content recommendations for consumers by leveraging its own user data, combined with Azure AI, analytics, cloud data warehousing solutions and Azure Media Services.

The revamped version of the Eros Now service does not mean any alteration in its price point and the two companies declined to share details on the investment in the new features.

“The online video market has brought a paradigm shift in the way technology is used and will be used to enhance the customer journey and user experience. The objective and the goal of this collaboration is to ensure we become the primary innovators for the video business," Rishika Lulla Singh, chief executive officer- Eros Digital said adding that there is specific target audience for the new offering but the idea is to be all-inclusive.