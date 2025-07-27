Raanjhanaa's AI edits ignite creative integrity versus copyright debate
Lata Jha 5 min read 27 Jul 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Summary
The re-release of Raanjhanaa by Eros International, featuring AI-generated edits, highlights tensions between directors and producers regarding creative rights. Experts note the potential of AI in film, but emphasize the need for clear contracts to protect artistic integrity and legal rights.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the movie business landscape, helping makers redesign plots and twists in old hits, transcending human imagination but also raising uncomfortable questions around artistic integrity and potentially fuelling legal battles.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story