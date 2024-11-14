Hello User
EU fines Meta €797 mn over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace

Livemint

  • Meta Platforms said it will appeal the decision as the EU has offered no evidence of harm to competitors or consumers

REUTERS

The European Commission on Thursday fined Meta Platforms €797.72 million ($840.24 million) over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace, it said in a statement.

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the decision, adding that the EU has offered no evidence of harm to competitors or consumers.

