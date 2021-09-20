Every rupee in his foundation is “awaiting its turn" to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives, actor Sonu Sood has issued a statement after an investigation into his finances allegedly revealed discrepancies. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently alleged that the actor and his associates had evaded a tax of ₹20 crores.

The 48-year-old actor, who has been providing assistance to those in need amid the ongoing pandemic through his charitable trust, today, posted a statement on his social media handle.

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy," the post read.

"I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life," the statement concluded.

According to Income Tax Department, Sonu and his associates were involved in ₹20 crore tax evasion and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad.

The I-T department also alleged violation of the FCRA by the Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation established during the pandemic last year.

The investigation is still underway.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.