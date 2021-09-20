Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Industry >Media >'Every rupee in my foundation...': Actor Sonu Sood releases statement after income tax raids

'Every rupee in my foundation...': Actor Sonu Sood releases statement after income tax raids

Last year, Sonu Sood had helped several migrants to reach homes during the first Covid lockdown.
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Livemint

The 48-year-old actor, who has been providing assistance to those in need amid the ongoing pandemic through his charitable trust, today, posted a statement on his social media handle

Every rupee in his foundation is “awaiting its turn" to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives, actor Sonu Sood has issued a statement after an investigation into his finances allegedly revealed discrepancies. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently alleged that the actor and his associates had evaded a tax of 20 crores.

The 48-year-old actor, who has been providing assistance to those in need amid the ongoing pandemic through his charitable trust, today, posted a statement on his social media handle. 

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy," the post read.

"I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life," the statement concluded.

According to Income Tax Department, Sonu and his associates were involved in 20 crore tax evasion and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad.

The I-T department also alleged violation of the FCRA by the Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation established during the pandemic last year.

The investigation is still underway.

 

