The 48-year-old actor, who has been providing assistance to those in need amid the ongoing pandemic through his charitable trust, today, posted a statement on his social media handle
Every rupee in his foundation is “awaiting its turn" to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives, actor Sonu Sood has issued a statement after an investigation into his finances allegedly revealed discrepancies. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently alleged that the actor and his associates had evaded a tax of ₹20 crores.
"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy," the post read.
"I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life," the statement concluded.
According to Income Tax Department, Sonu and his associates were involved in ₹20 crore tax evasion and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad.
The I-T department also alleged violation of the FCRA by the Sood Charity Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation established during the pandemic last year.