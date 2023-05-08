Excel Entertainment appoints Vishal Ramchandani as CEO1 min read 08 May 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Excel Entertainment is known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy.
Film and web content production house Excel Entertainment owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has announced the appointment of Vishal Ramchandani as the company’s new chief executive officer. Ramchandani, who has been with Excel since 2008, has served as the company’s business head since 2018.
