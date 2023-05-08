Film and web content production house Excel Entertainment owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has announced the appointment of Vishal Ramchandani as the company’s new chief executive officer. Ramchandani, who has been with Excel since 2008, has served as the company’s business head since 2018.

Excel Entertainment is known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy.

An MBA by academic qualification, Ramchandani started his career in film as a marketing professional at Excel Entertainment and has led campaigns for films such as Fukrey, Baar Baar Dekho, Gold, and Gully Boy over the years. He was entrusted with heading Excel’s marketing division in 2013 within five years of joining the company.

As business head, Ramchandani has played a pivotal role in transforming Excel Entertainment from a creative production house to a studio that self-funds, markets and distributes their films, the company said in a statement. Under his leadership, the company branched into associating with multilingual content such as the KGF franchise besides expanding into different verticals such as a talent division, co-production deals, new media ventures and pan-India films.

“I am thrilled and humbled to take on the role of CEO at Excel Entertainment, a company that has been my home for the past 15 years. I am excited to build upon the company’s legacy of creative excellence and innovation. I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team to drive forward our vision for the future. With our planned expansion across verticals and the goal of transforming Excel into a global creative studio, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment so as to bring exceptional content to audiences worldwide," Ramchandani said in a statement.