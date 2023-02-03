Excel Entertainment to release ‘Fukrey 3’ on 7 September
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
Fukrey 3, a sequel to comedies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, will release in cinemas on 7 September. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×