Excel Entertainment to release ‘Fukrey 3’ on 7 September

Hollywood sequels and franchise films are usually superhero tales that create large-scale worlds to take the same story forward. The Avengers and Star Wars films are examples. The story has to evoke a sense of continuity. In India, however, filmmakers only tend to bank upon stars. The problem is, there has been a technological and generational shift of late and such films are unlikely to appeal to the youth. In a post covid world, where people are accustomed to binge viewing series on video streaming platforms, it could be a challenge for filmmakers to bring them to cinemas for such films.

