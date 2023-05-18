Excel Entertainment to release ‘Fukrey 3’ on 24 November1 min read 18 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
Excel Entertainment will release Fukrey 3, a sequel to comedies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, in cinemas on 24 November. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.
