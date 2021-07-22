Exhibitors bullish on big stars to revive theatres

Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Pictures said it is going to be content where you need a collective experience that will bring audiences back into theatres. “One draw in Bollywood definitely is the stars, so as long as you have a good script and a big star - that is a combination that will work well. Otherwise, good scripts by themselves are now going to become the order of the day for a lot of content that the audience are viewing on digital platforms, which is of variety and quality, so they’ll get used to a certain standard until the theatres open up," Singh added.