Exhibitors feel the heat despite restart

“Producers will definitely push for a shorter window, but they don’t realise that many parts of India don’t get to see the film in the first few days or weeks and that it takes time for the offering to penetrate deep into the country," said Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. If films, especially those featuring non-mainstream actors and made on small budgets are taken to digital platforms without theatrical releases being given enough time, cinema may lose its mass market audience, he said.