Exhibitors spar with Hollywood studios on revenue share

“A lot of single-screen cinemas could not play Avatar because they did not agree to the terms set by Disney. We were asked to part nearly 70% of the revenue share from the 3D version, plus agree to pay a minimum guarantee of nearly ₹2 lakh per week," said Pravin Chailkwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Maharashtra’s Parbani. The market for Hollywood films is massive in India, Chalikwar agreed, but such terms make it difficult to carry on with business. Single-screen theatres like Chalikwar’s also could not play several other Marvel titles released last year, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because Hollywood studios insist on minimum ticket prices of ₹250 even in small towns. These aren’t viable for middle-class family audiences in tier-two and tier-three cities, Chalikwar said. Several studio heads think of multiplex and single-screen audiences as the same and refuse to see that there may be a huge difference in their paying capacities, trade experts pointed out.