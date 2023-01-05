Exhibitors spar with Hollywood studios on revenue share

NEW DELHI :Hollywood studios are using the draw of their films in the Indian market to negotiate higher revenue share from theatre owners. For its recent fantasy science fiction drama Avatar- The Way of Water, Disney insisted on a 52.5% share in the first week, as compared to the 50% share that was the norm earlier. Further, they asked theatres to part with 50% of the charges levied on 3D glasses. Cinema owners and industry experts claim that these aggressive tactics make it difficult to do business, as agreeing to Hollywood studios’ demands may prompt similar requests from local producers. With several local 3D films coming up soon, local studios may also demand a higher revenue share.
“A lot of single-screen cinemas could not play Avatar because they did not agree to the terms set by Disney. We were asked to part nearly 70% of the revenue share from the 3D version, plus agree to pay a minimum guarantee of nearly ₹2 lakh per week," said Pravin Chailkwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Maharashtra’s Parbani. The market for Hollywood films is massive in India, Chalikwar agreed, but such terms make it difficult to carry on with business. Single-screen theatres like Chalikwar’s also could not play several other Marvel titles released last year, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because Hollywood studios insist on minimum ticket prices of ₹250 even in small towns. These aren’t viable for middle-class family audiences in tier-two and tier-three cities, Chalikwar said. Several studio heads think of multiplex and single-screen audiences as the same and refuse to see that there may be a huge difference in their paying capacities, trade experts pointed out.
A spokesperson for Disney did not respond to Mint’s queries on revenue-sharing disagreements with theatre owners.
It is clear that local studios are closely observing whether Hollywood studios will succeed in securing a higher revenue share, said a film trade analyst declining to be named. Over the next few months, tentpole Indian films like Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa and mythological drama Adipurush starring Prabhas are set to release with 3D versions. “Everyone wants a bigger share of the pie. If Hollywood studios get away with it, there is nothing stopping local producers from demanding the same, given that these are films they have invested heavily in. Everyone will be on their toes," the person said. Revenue-sharing disagreements between theatre owners and producers go back a long way. For instance, in November 2021, soon after theatres had started screening big films post-covid-induced disruption, multiplex chains had delayed opening bookings for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as they were negotiating a revenue-share deal with producers Reliance Entertainment.
