Explained: Why Brahmastra's collection reflecting unlike numbers everywhere?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra is performing phenomenally well at the box office, however, the figures have confused everyone as different sources are releasing different numbers.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra is performing phenomenally well at the box office, however, the figures have confused everyone as different sources are releasing different numbers. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also believes that the filmmakers are “faking" the collections.
However, if we dive deep into the logic behind different results of Brahmastra's box office collection, we will find that the real reason is less sinister. The box office collections of any film are calculated in a number of different ways across India and in the West, which results in different earnings of the same film.
Brahmastra: How box office collection is calculated?
Firstly, people need to understand that there is a difference between gross and nett amount. Gross box office collections means an amount received from the total sale of movie tickets, while nett is gross minus deductions made by government like service tax, entertainment tax etc.
These taxes differ from state to state, hence, the nett box office collection can differ from one state to another for the same movie with the same gross amount.
Therefore, gross collections are not the earnings made by film producers, or distributors. Their share in a movie is much lower what people expect.
The second aspect behind different figures at box office for the same movie at different sources can be the ‘distributor share’. The name itself suggests that it an amount which a distributor gets. It is nett earning minus rent charged by the theatres.
Next reason can be different ways of calculating box office collections at different places as the film industry is not a uniform body worldwide.
What Kangana has said about Brahmastra's box office collections?
Kangana on Sunday refused to believe that the worldwide box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has reached ₹160 crore in two days since its release.
She had accused the filmmakers of putting out fake numbers and said that she wants to interview co-producer Karan Johar to understand his ‘mathematics’ behind the figures. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of stories about Brahmastra's box office collection.
“Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths...humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar)," she wrote.
She also asked Karan Johar that why he is declaring the gross collections of the movie, not nett. Brahmastra has been released on September 9 in four other languages--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Brahmastra: Day-wise nett collection in India
Day 1: ₹35.5 crore (approx)
Day 2: ₹41 crore (approx)
Day 3: ₹42.5 crore (approx)
Day 4: ₹16 crore (approx)
Total: ₹135 crore (approx)
"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight.
Alongside Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs. Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.
Alongside Ranbir and Alia, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs. Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.