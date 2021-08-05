Facebook disables accounts tied to NYU research

The NYU Ad Observatory is part of the Centre for Cybersecurity at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering. “We use traditional cybersecurity methods to evaluate vulnerabilities of online platforms that are used to spread misinformation. Our focus is on systems, revealing the ways that online sites leave themselves open to misinformation attacks. We then develop mitigation strategies to improve online security, working with advocates, policy makers, and platforms," the group claimed on its website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}