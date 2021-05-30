Significant social media intermediaries in the country have started complying with the Indian government’s new IT rules, either in full or partly.. This includes global giants like Facebook, Google and WhatsApp, and Indian ones like Sharechat and Koo, according to two reports by Economic Times and Techcrunch, citing government sources. Twitter remains the outlier, according to the reports.

On the other hand, WhatsApp had sued the Indian government on May 25, on one aspect of the new IT rules. The company opposes the government’s directive that platforms need to trace the first originator of a text, tweet or post within India. In its petition to the Delhi High Court, WhatsApp had argued that this would break end-to-end encryption and would require the company to track and trace every user's posts, which is against the Supreme Court’s Right to Privacy judgement of 2017.

The rules also require companies to hire Indian citizens as chief compliance officers, chief grievance officers, and to respond to legal requests for data within 36 hours. The government had written a letter to the significant intermediaries (any social media firm with over 5 million users in India) on May 26, asking for updates on their compliance. While Koo has publicly confirmed its full compliance on May 22, it seems most others have at least hired Indian citizens in key compliance positions.

On the other hand, Twitter has apparently shared details of a lawyer working in an Indian law firm as its Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer. This may not amount to compliance with the rules, since they require the contact persons to be employees of the company. Tensions between Twitter and the Indian government rose last week, after the Delhi Police visited the platform’s offices in Gurugram to “serve a notice".

Twitter issued a statement accusing the Delhi Police of “intimidation tactics" and expressing concern for its employees in India. The government, in turn, accused the company of trying to “dictate terms" to the country and told the company to “disabuse itself" of its “grandiosity and comply" with Indian laws. Twitter did, however, say that it aims to comply with the new rules, while also advocating for change in some of the rules.

Facebook and Google had both also stated that they aim to comply with the IT rules last week. Both companies had added that they intend to continue dialogues with the government on regulations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.