Facebook hires three new directors to drive partnerships in India

NEW DELHI : Social media firm Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new directors -- Francis Jose, Manohar Hotchandani and Paras Sharma -- to its partnership team in India.

With extensive experience in technology, telecom, media and entertainment, the new hires will help lead strategic partnerships and initiatives to support Facebook’s growth in India, with an overall aim for driving better value for business partners.

They will report to Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India.

“We are proud to expand our team with addition of Francis, Manohar and Paras - who are not only leading industry talents but also share Facebook’s passion to create unique experiences that drive business value for our partners and bring the world closer together," said Chopra.

Paras Sharma will be the director for media partnerships and lead the charter across news, entertainment, sports and music verticals for both Facebook and Instagram.With 23-years of experience with global media organisations such as Viacom CBS Asia, Fox International Channels and ESPN Star Sports, he has worked across various functions including media, creative, content production, acquisition and programming, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, marketing and business management.

Francis Jose is the new director of mobile and connectivity partnerships for India and will drive engagements across the telecom, ISP and mobile device industries in India. He joins Facebook from Samsung India Electronics and prior to that he has worked at Blackberry, Reliance Communications, Airtel, Aptech and BPL Mobile in over two-decade long career.

Manohar Hotchandani joins as director, business development and will be working across multiple opportunities in India, with a keen focus on growing gaming, commerce, AR/VR. He joins Facebook from Amazon where he led the Alexa voice service (AVS) business post a long stint at Microsoft across multiple roles. He has over 25-years of experience.

