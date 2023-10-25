Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook was sued on Tuesday by California and a group of over 30 states over claims that its social media platforms are exploiting youths for profits and feeding them harmful content. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in California.

“Meta has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens," the lawsuit from the states said. “Its motive is profit, and in seeking to maximize its financial gains, Meta has repeatedly misled the public about the substantial dangers of its social media platforms."

Meta Platforms has said that it is committed to keeping youths safe online and has introduced more than 30 tools to support them and their families.

“We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path," Meta Platforms said in a statement.

In 2021, former Meta employee Frances Haugen emerged as a whistleblower with allegations that the company was knowingly preying on vulnerable young people to boost profits.

He revealed an internal study at Instagram which found evidence that many adolescent girls using the photo-sharing app were suffering from depression and anxiety around body-image issues.

In the lawsuit, Haugen’s testimony to Congress has also been cited.

The lawsuit also points to accounts hosted on both Facebook and Instagram that are child-oriented, including those for toys like Hot Wheels and Lego and television programs like PAW Patrol and Bluey.

Users under 13 are required to submit parental consent to create an account on both Facebook and Instagram, but the lawsuit claimed that Meta collects personal information about users under the age limit who haven’t provided the required permission.

Snap, TikTok and Google are also facing hundreds of lawsuits claiming they are to be blamed for adolescents and young adults suffering anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and sleeplessness as a result of their addiction to social media.

