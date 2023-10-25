Explained: Why 30 US states sued Facebook parent Meta for harming children's mental health
Meta has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens, the lawsuit says
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook was sued on Tuesday by California and a group of over 30 states over claims that its social media platforms are exploiting youths for profits and feeding them harmful content. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in California.