Facebook plans to expand its dedicated news section to India, several others

"The US launch of Facebook News marked a new chapter in our relationship with the news industry and it's off to a strong start. Built with publisher feedback and insights from people, it is a personalized destination for news within Facebook. Helping publishers reach new audiences has been one of our most important goals, and we've found over 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed," Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships, said in a statement.