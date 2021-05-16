NEW DELHI : At a time when India is battling covid-19 pandemic, Facebook’s new Eid campaign gives a larger message of hope and love, while talking about vaccine hesitancy, especially among the elderly.

Created by creative agency Taproot Dentsu, the film opens with the shot of an old woman preparing a meal for someone who is later identified as a young man Rizwan using Facebook to ask people to get in touch with him if they require help in getting vaccinated. The film shows him cheerfully ferrying senior citizens to vaccine centres and also busting myths and fear around covid-19 vaccines.

The elderly lady living alone, however, proves stubborn but eventually gives in to the sincere efforts and genuine love of this young man who she just met. When Rizwan’s Facebook post on Eid reveals that he lost his parents to covid, she prepares a hearty meal and visits his house to tell him he’s family. In this delicate teary-eyed moment, they share their first meal together giving a message of love and hope amid these dark times.

“Our continuous endeavour is to showcase stories that demonstrate how people can connect and support each other. We believe people can do more together than alone, and this film is a humble reminder of when we take care of each other, support one another through good times and bad, we can overcome the challenges thrown at us," said a Facebook spokesperson.

The film is a part of Facebook’s series More Together where they highlight how people can come together to help each other. It is being promoted across digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

