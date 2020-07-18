Facebook’s section for dispelling covid-19 rumours is now available in Hindi

The “Facts about Covid-19" section on the world largest social network, Facebook, is now available in Hindi.The feature will start rolling out from Tuesday, in a phased rollout. The company had first announced the section on July 15 — adding it to the Covid-19 Misinformation Center — but it was only available in English at the time. Now, the news feed reminder for getting fact-checked information about the pandemic and the section itself will be available in Hindi, provided that users have set their Facebook account’s language to Hindi.

The Covid-19 Information Center contains information on the total number of active cases in India and links to the Health Ministry website, for those who want more information. It also has information on the number of cases in other countries and common prevention tips for the pandemic. The section is part of Facebook’s efforts to stop the dissemination of fake news on its platform, something that has plagued the social network all through the pandemic.

Facebook had first announced the Covid-19 Misinformation Centre a few months ago, but it added the “Facts about Covid-19" section to it just this week. WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, had also announced a similar initiative earlier this year.

Further, the company had also banned advertisements and commercial listings on the platform about medical face masks earlier. “We already prohibit people from making health or medical claims related to the coronavirus in product listings on commerce surfaces, including those listings that guarantee a product will prevent someone from contracting it," the company said earlier in a blog post.

Facebook isn’t the only company taking such steps. Google had announced late last night that it will be banning advertisements on fake news posts about the pandemic. While the moves do make sense right now, it’s worth asking why it took the companies over three months to make such changes.

Fake news and misinformation about covid-19 have been rampant since the beginning of this year. In fact, International Fact Checking Network-approved website, Boom Live, had earlier noted in a report that Facebook and WhatsApp topped the list for coronavirus related fake news dissemination in India.

