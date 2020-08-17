Home >Industry >Media >Facebook says it prohibits hate speech but there is more to do

Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting the ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

However, the social media giant -- which counts India among its largest markets globally -- also acknowledged that "there is more to do".

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The comments came as the ruling BJP and opposition Congress traded barbs over Facebook's alleged bias.

While BJP accused the social media giant of censoring nationalist voices, opposition Congress seized on a Wall Street Journal report that alleged that Facebook's content policies favour the ruling party.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Facebook has also been accused of subduing conservative speech in the US.

As the controversy started to heat up, BJP came out in its defence and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was unable to influence his party leaders and was blaming BJP-RSS of controlling everything.

