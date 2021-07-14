Facebook seeks FTC chair Lina Khan’s recusal in antitrust case

In last month’s ruling, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington dismissed the FTC’s case at the outset of pretrial proceedings, saying the FTC didn’t plead enough allegations to support monopolization claims against Facebook. He also said the FTC didn’t have a valid challenge to Facebook’s policy of refusing to grant interoperability permissions to competing apps. The judge gave the commission 30 days to file a new lawsuit that attempts to make more detailed allegations.

