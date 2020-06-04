Facebook signs global licensing deal with music label Saregama

NEW DELHI : Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday said it has signed a global licensing deal with India’s oldest music label Saregama.

The partnership with Facebook comes soon after Swedish audio streaming service Spotify signed a licensing partnership with Saregama for Indian users.

The deal terms between Facebook and Saregama were undisclosed.

However, Saregama said that it will license its music for video and other experiences across Facebook and its video sharing app Instagram.

The more than 2.6 billion people using Facebook every month can choose from a wide variety of music from Saregama to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers, and other creative content. Users will also be able to add songs to their Facebook profile.

Starting Wednesday, people will be able to listen to Saregama’s rich catalogue of more than 100,000 songs across many different genres, including film songs, devotional music, ghazals, and Indipop in more than 25 languages, making their experience on the social media platform even more vibrant, personal, and engaging, the companies said.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share," said Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Co. of India Ltd, Saregama claims to own the largest music archive in India and nearly 50% of all the music recorded in India.

Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment such as publishing, film production, and digital content.

Facebook has signed similar deals with some of India’s top music labels, including T-Series, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music Co. It has also rolled out its music products in the country in September last year.

“At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms," said Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India.

