Facebook slows new products for ‘reputational reviews’

There have been two congressional hearings since the Journal’s series published last month, including one on Tuesday by the Senate consumer protection subcommittee. During that hearing, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who gathered documents that served as the foundation for the Journal’s reporting and that were provided to federal regulators, pressed Facebook to share internal and external research more broadly. In products such as cars and cigarettes, she said, independent researchers can evaluate health effects, but “the public cannot do the same with Facebook."

