Facebook to continue research on social media's effects on users: report

WASHINGTON : A Facebook Inc executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company will continue to fund research into social media's effects on users, after a whistleblower leak of some of that research's finding sparked an upcoming US Senate hearing.
