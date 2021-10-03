Facebook to continue research on social media's effects on users: report

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
09:04 PM IST Reuters

WASHINGTON : A Facebook Inc executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company will continue to fund research into social media's effects on users, after a whistleblower leak of some of that research's finding sparked an upcoming US Senate hearing.

