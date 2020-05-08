NEW DELHI : In a first, Facebook will livestream movies starting this week for the next four Fridays in partnership with the Indian arm of Hollywood movie studio Lionsgate. The initiative titled Lionsgate Live! A Night at The Movies, will livestream some of Lionsgate's popular library titles such as The Hunger Games, Twilight, Now You See Me 2 and Wonder which people can watch with their friends and family at home.

The initiative that has seen participation from popular Bollywood stars such as Anil Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Sanya Malhotra will give audiences an opportunity to contribute to the GiveIndia covid-19 fund by donating money via Facebook Fundraisers while watching these films. People will be able to make a donation via the donate button next to the video. Similar initiatives were undertaken by Lionsgate in the US and the UK which Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Gerard Butler and Margot Robbie participated in.

“In these unprecedented times, Lionsgate has launched this global initiative to support families of millions of people who have been impacted by covid-19. Here in India, we have partnered with Facebook to create a fundraiser whose proceeds will be donated to GiveIndia. This will be a unique opportunity for viewers to extend their support and donate for this charitable cause," Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, said in a statement, adding that the company was delighted to have Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra and Anil Kapoor on board to help spread awareness around the initiative.

“We are grateful to our partners for coming out in support of those affected by the covid-19 pandemic. Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies on Facebook, is a great way to not only keep people entertained in their homes, but is also a great initiative that will enable people to donate," Manish Chopra, head and director of partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Share Via