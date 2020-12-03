This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Industry >Media >Facebook to start removing misinformation about Covid vaccines
Facebook to start removing misinformation about Covid vaccines
1 min read.08:07 PM IST
Bloomberg
With vaccines against Covid-19 on the verge of being rolled out around the world, Facebook said it will start removing false claims about the immunizations that have been debunked by public health experts
With vaccines against Covid-19 on the verge of being rolled out around the world, Facebook Inc. said it will start removing false claims about the immunizations that have been debunked by public health experts.
With vaccines against Covid-19 on the verge of being rolled out around the world, Facebook Inc. said it will start removing false claims about the immunizations that have been debunked by public health experts.
The move announced Thursday adds to Facebook’s policy of taking down misinformation about the deadly virus that could lead to imminent physical harm.
The move announced Thursday adds to Facebook’s policy of taking down misinformation about the deadly virus that could lead to imminent physical harm.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
The type of posts that could be removed on Facebook or Instagram include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccine, Facebook said. These could include claims that the vaccines contain microchips or anything else not on the official ingredient list.
In October, Facebook said it would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccines in general, not just for Covid.
Facebook said it will continue to point people to authoritative information from public health institutions such as the World Health Organization and the UK National Health Service.