The U.K.’s top competition regulator directed Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, to sell social-media animated-images company Giphy, saying its acquisition could limit competition among platforms and U.K. advertisers.

Facebook bought Giphy in May 2020 for $315 million, according to documents published as part of a review of the deal by the Competition and Markets Authority that has been under way since last year. The regulator said Tuesday that the deal, among other things, had removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the display-advertising market, in line with its provisional findings issued in August.

Meta can appeal the decision.

“We disagree with this decision," Meta said in a statement. “We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal." The company said consumers and Giphy are better off with the infrastructure and resources Meta can provide. Facebook said at the time of the deal that it would integrate Giphy into its Instagram platform.

The CMA said Tuesday that after consulting with interested businesses and organizations, along with assessing alternative solutions, it had concluded that its competition concerns could only be addressed by a sale of Giphy—which allows users to search for, create and share GIFs—in its entirety.

Facebook has said it has complied with the regulator’s order to operate Giphy separately, and preserve its own GIF-related activities, while the deal was under review.

The decision by the British regulator to block a deal already agreed upon by two U.S. companies is an unusual step for the agency, but not an unprecedented one.

In April 2020, the CMA blocked Sabre Corp.’s tie-up with rival travel booking service Farelogix Inc., saying it was anticompetitive. The regulator said the deal could have reduced innovation in the sector and led to higher fees for certain products.

Sabre challenged the decision at the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal, a special judicial body that hears and decides on cases involving competition or economic regulatory issues. The tribunal backed the CMA decision earlier this year. In the interim, Sabre terminated the transaction, blaming the CMA’s opposition.

“We continue to believe that the transaction was not anticompetitive." Sabre said at the time.

The CMA said Tuesday that the Giphy deal could have increased Facebook’s already significant market power and driven more traffic to the company’s sites, which it said account for 73% of user time spent on social media in the U.K.

The agency said the majority of Meta’s major competitors—including Twitter Inc., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Snap Inc.’s Snapchat—use GIFs found with Giphy. Those sites could be affected if the social-media giant opted to deny its peers access to the images or changed usage terms such as requiring more user data, the CMA said.

The regulator also said that before Giphy was acquired by Facebook, it had launched what the agency described as an innovative paid-advertising business in the U.S., which had the potential to compete with Facebook’s advertising services, and had been considering expanding to other countries including the U.K.

Facebook, for its part, says it had offered the CMA commitments to preserve access for competitors. The company also argued to the CMA that Giphy was losing money when Facebook bought it and, without the deal, would have received only “reduced funding from investors sufficient to continue in survival mode," according to a company filing with the regulator.

The CMA began probing the deal in June 2020, launching an initial formal investigation in January. It fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds, equivalent to $67.2 million, in October, saying it had failed to provide required updates outlining its compliance with the initial enforcement order in relation to the merger review.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

